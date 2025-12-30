Lowry scored a goal on three shots and dished out three hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton.

Lowry tallied the lone goal of the contest for Winnipeg early in the third period to cut the team's deficit in half. The 2025-26 campaign has been a bit of a down year offensively for the 32-year-old center, who has two goals, six points and 24 shots on net through 25 games this year. However, he has remained a steady presence for the team in the physical areas, posting 56 hits and 22 blocked shots so far this year. Despite his decrease in ice time for the year, the Jets' offense has been sparse over the team's six-game losing streak, which could lead to Lowry seeing more minutes for his recent contributions. Even though he missed the first quarter of the season with a hip injury, he is well on the way to his 12th consecutive season with 100-plus hits, giving him potential to become a deep-league streaming option in fantasy if he can find consistency in the offensive zone.