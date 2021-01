Lowry scored a goal on three shots and doled out a pair of hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.

Lowry knocked home a rebound trailing on a rush to extend Winnipeg's lead to 3-0 at 7:05 of the second period. It was the second straight game with a goal for Lowry, who centered the Jets' third line between wingers Mason Appleton and Jansen Harkins. Lowry is a valuable real-life center but offers little in the way of fantasy value.