Jets' Adam Lowry: Lights lamp Monday
Lowry scored a goal and tossed four hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
The physical center is up to 211 hits this season to go along with 22 points (12 goals, 10 helpers) in 75 games. Lowry has also been strong at the dot this year, winning 58 percent of his faceoffs, which is good for fourth in the league among players with at least 500 draws taken.
