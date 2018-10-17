Lowry scored a pair of goals with four shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Lowry snapped a four-game pointless streak with the scores, but he dished out 14 hits in that span to offer some consolidation to fantasy owners. The 25-year-old center logged 15:21 and has been kept out of a power-play role thus far, and he now has three goals through six games.