Jets' Adam Lowry: Lights lamp twice
Lowry scored a pair of goals with four shots on net in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Lowry snapped a four-game pointless streak with the scores, but he dished out 14 hits in that span to offer some consolidation to fantasy owners. The 25-year-old center logged 15:21 and has been kept out of a power-play role thus far, and he now has three goals through six games.
