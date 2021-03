Lowry collected an assist and won 11 of 17 faceoffs in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Lowry had a helper on Andrew Copp's fourth goal of the game. The 27-year-old Lowry produced two goals and a helper in two games against the Canucks. He's had much less success this year against the Jets' next opponent-- through five meetings, Lowry has just one assist against the Flames. His season numbers are at 18 points, 54 shots on net, 93 hits and an even plus-minus rating.