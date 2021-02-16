Lowry recorded an assist, two hits and a fighting major in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

The fight came first for Lowry, who dropped the gloves with Oilers blueliner Darnell Nurse in the first period. The game mostly simmered down after that. Lowry later had the secondary assist on Mathieu Perreault's tally in the second period. After a torrid start to the season in January, Lowry has cooled off to just two assists in seven February games. The Missouri native has 10 points in 15 outings -- it took him 49 games to reach the same mark last year. He's also produced 35 hits, 30 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating, while his five PIM on Monday accounted for his first trip to the sin bin all year.