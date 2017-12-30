Lowry scored a power-play goal, added an assist and recorded six shots during Friday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Lowry has quietly posted five tallies, four helpers and 24 shots through his past 11 games. Considering his role on the No. 1 power-play unit and solid numbers in the WHL, the fifth-year pro could be finding his niche at the highest level. He's probably still off the fantasy radar in most setups, though.