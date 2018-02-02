Lowry (undisclosed) has not been ruled out against the Avalanche on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Lowry missed a portion of Thursday's tilt with Vegas, but appears will not miss a significant stretch of time. The center just recently returned from an eight-game stint on the sidelines. If the Missouri native is given the all-clear, he should slot into a bottom-six role and would likely bump Marko Dano from the lineup.