Jets' Adam Lowry: Missing another game
Lowry (upper body) won't play Sunday against Pittsburgh, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The big pivot had a career season in 2016-17, scoring 15 goals and 29 points, but has gone scoreless in the four games he's managed to play in during this young season. Lowry has yet to take contact in practice since suffering the injury Oct. 13 and head coach Paul Maurice stated that this will need to happen before Lowry returns for game action -- putting his chances for participation Tuesday against Minnesota in doubt.
