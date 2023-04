Lowry tallied a goal in Winnipeg's 3-1 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday.

Lowry has provided two goals and a helper over his last two games, after he was limited to one point (an assist) over six contests from March 25-April 8. His latest marker came early in the first period to give the Jets a 1-0 edge. Lowry has 13 goals and 36 points in 81 outings this season.