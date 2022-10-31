Lowry scored a goal, logged five hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Lowry tallied 13 seconds into the second period to get the Jets on the board first. That was the extent of their scoring against Adin Hill, who won his fourth straight start to begin the campaign. Lowry has had a solid week with four points in his last four games, and he's up to two goals and four assists in nine outings overall. The physical third-liner has added 21 hits, 14 shots on net and a plus-2 rating this season.