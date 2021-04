Lowry (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Murat Ares of The Athletic reports.

Lowry exited Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs, and he'll miss his first game of the season Saturday as a result. The 28-year-old has recorded eight goals and 20 points through 46 games this season. His next opportunity to play is Monday against the Oilers.