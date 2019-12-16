Jets' Adam Lowry: Notches helper in win
Lowry recorded an assist against Philadelphia on Sunday.
Lowry has rediscovered his scoring touch of late, as he's tallied three points in his last four outings, including a shorthanded goal versus Detroit on Dec. 10. An injury to Mathieu Perreault (concussion) could see Lowry moved onto the No. 2 power-play unit, which will bump up his fantasy value heading into Tuesday's clash with Carolina.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.