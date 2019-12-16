Lowry recorded an assist against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Lowry has rediscovered his scoring touch of late, as he's tallied three points in his last four outings, including a shorthanded goal versus Detroit on Dec. 10. An injury to Mathieu Perreault (concussion) could see Lowry moved onto the No. 2 power-play unit, which will bump up his fantasy value heading into Tuesday's clash with Carolina.