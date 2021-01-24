Lowry registered a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Lowry was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the year, but he's posted two goals and a helper in three outings since. The 27-year-old forward has chipped in with 12 hits, seven shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating in a third-line role. More of a defensive forward, Lowry could be worth a look in deep formats while he's on a hot run, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect his streak to last much longer.