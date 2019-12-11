Lowry scored a short-handed goal on two shots and was plus-2 in a 5-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Lowry opened the scoring with his short-handed effort at 12:17 of the first period, his fourth goal of the season. The 26-year-old has scored in back-to-back games after going through a nine-game goal drought. Lowry's real-life value is tied to his defensive work -- he led the team in penalty-killing minutes Tuesday -- and he does not offer much offensive production.