Lowry (upper body) will not play in Friday's game against the Blackhawks, Brian Munz of TSN reports.

Lowry's absence leaves the Jets a little thin up front again, with Jack Roslovic once again likely drawing into the lineup in his absence.He will now take aim at rejoining the action Saturday against the Wild, though it wouldn't be surprising if the 24-year-old winger sits that out as well with a bye week upcoming.