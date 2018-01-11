Jets' Adam Lowry: Out again Friday
Lowry (upper body) will not play in Friday's game against the Blackhawks, Brian Munz of TSN reports.
Lowry's absence leaves the Jets a little thin up front again, with Jack Roslovic once again likely drawing into the lineup in his absence.He will now take aim at rejoining the action Saturday against the Wild, though it wouldn't be surprising if the 24-year-old winger sits that out as well with a bye week upcoming.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...