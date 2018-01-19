Lowry (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday and will sit through the weekend at a minimum, but he could make the two-game road trip to California, Sara Orlesky of TSN reports.

Lowry has already sat out four straight contests because of the ailment, but it appears that absence will extend at least through another two before he has a chance of rejoining the action. The team will announce his activation from injured reserve before he retakes the ice. In the meantime, Jack Roslovic should continue to draw into the lineup on a nightly basis.