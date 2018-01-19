Jets' Adam Lowry: Out through weekend, will travel
Lowry (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday and will sit through the weekend at a minimum, but he could make the two-game road trip to California, Sara Orlesky of TSN reports.
Lowry has already sat out four straight contests because of the ailment, but it appears that absence will extend at least through another two before he has a chance of rejoining the action. The team will announce his activation from injured reserve before he retakes the ice. In the meantime, Jack Roslovic should continue to draw into the lineup on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...