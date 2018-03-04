Jets' Adam Lowry: Out until mid-March
Lowry (upper body) isn't expected to return until Winnipeg's current six-game road trip concludes, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Unless Lowry's recovery rapidly progresses, he'll now be out until at least March 15, a home contest against Chicago. Although Lowry's only played in 35 games this season, he's provided a strong physical presence and notched 95 hits, and Andrew Copp should continue to center the fourth line while he remains sideliend.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...