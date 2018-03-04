Lowry (upper body) isn't expected to return until Winnipeg's current six-game road trip concludes, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Unless Lowry's recovery rapidly progresses, he'll now be out until at least March 15, a home contest against Chicago. Although Lowry's only played in 35 games this season, he's provided a strong physical presence and notched 95 hits, and Andrew Copp should continue to center the fourth line while he remains sideliend.