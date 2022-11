Lowry scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Lowry set up a Jansen Harkins goal in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. The two-point effort was Lowry's second such game of the season, and he snapped a six-game drought. The 29-year-old is up to four goals, six helpers, 32 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-4 rating in 19 outings, mainly as the Jets' third-line center.