Lowry posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Lowry's shot attempt early in the first period generated a rebound for Mason Appleton to stuff in the net. The 27-year-old Lowry is at four goals, eight helpers, 38 shots on goal and 57 hits through 22 contests. Expect him to continue serving in a third-line role that should generate modest offense and plenty of physicality.