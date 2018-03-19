Jets' Adam Lowry: Picks up helper
Lowry notched an assist and one shot on goal in a 4-2 win over the Stars on Sunday.
This was big for Lowry, who returned after missing 19 games with an upper-body injury. In fact, the 24-year-old missed 27 of 29 games prior to Sunday's outing. Though he got an assist, Lowry only played 10:33, well below his average. That may have been in part because of his lengthy absence, but the presence of Paul Stastny may cut into his minutes as well.
