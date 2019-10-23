Play

Lowry has yet to record a point this year, despite appearing in all 11 games.

Lowry isn't exactly an offensive powerhouse, he's never reached the 30-point mark, but the fact that he is still missing from the scoresheet should be a concern for fans. The Jets are somewhat lacking down the middle, so it's unlikely the center will lose his third-line spot any time soon despite the slump.

