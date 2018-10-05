Jets' Adam Lowry: Pots goal Thursday
Lowry notched a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Blues.
Lowry simply outraced the defense for a loose puck, which he snuck past netminder Jake Allen. The winger figures to fill a fourth-line role throughout the upcoming season -- which limits his fantasy value -- but will he see slightly increased ice time due to his inclusion on the penalty kill.
