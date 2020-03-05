Lowry (upper body) was spotted taking part in Thursday's practice sporting a regular jersey, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

While Lowry's full participation in practice likely serves as a sign that he's closing in on a return, Sawatzky also noted that Lowry will not be an option for Friday's contest against the Golden Knights. Considering he's been sidelined for more than a month, the coaching staff will likely look to get at least a few sessions under the belt before considering the winger for game action.