Lowry notched an assist, two hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Lowry set up Mason Appleton for the Jets' first of four unanswered goals. The 27-year-old Lowry saw his six-game point streak end with two scoreless outings versus the Flames on Monday and Tuesday, but he got back on the scoresheet Thursday. The Missouri native has four goals, five helpers, 24 shots and 25 hits through 11 contests this season. He's just one point shy of matching his career-low output from last year.