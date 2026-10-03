Lowry logged two assists, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Lowry is starting the year as the third-line center, though he'll also function as a security blanket if rookie Viggo Bjorck isn't able to handle second-line duties. Lowry is a quality middle-six forward -- he had finished between 34 and 36 points in each regular season from 2022-23 to 2024-25 before dipping to 21 points last year. He also adds plenty of hits and a decent share of blocked shots. His fantasy utility depends on the categories in play, but he should be able to bounce back a bit in 2026-27.