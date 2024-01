Lowry picked up two assists in a 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

The Jets' offense gave Daniil Tarasov fits all night, and Lowry contributed with two assists, a shot on net and a single hit in the contest. The 30-year-old scored a career high 36 points last season and he looks to surpass that as he has already scored 20 points in 40 games. He and the Jets are back on the ice Thursday against the Blackhawks.