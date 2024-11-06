Lowry notched two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Utah.

Lowry continues to hum along as a playmaker and shutdown center on the third line. He's racked up seven helpers over his last seven contests, and he's added a plus-7 rating in that span. Overall, Lowry has 11 points, 16 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-13 rating through 13 outings this season. As long as he continues to offer steady offense and his usual physicality, the 31-year-old is a depth option for fantasy managers.