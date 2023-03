Lowry scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Lowry's turned the offense up lately with three goals and two assists over his last six contests. The 29-year-old's tally Thursday was the game-winner, his second such goal this season. He has a career-high 32 points with 110 shots on net, 152 hits, 42 blocked shots, 41 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 73 outings.