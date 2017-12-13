Jets' Adam Lowry: Riding three-game point streak
Lowry garnered an assist in a 5-1 rout of the Canucks on Monday.
Lowry has two assists and one goal during a three-game point streak -- bringing his season totals to three and four, respectively. He had a career-high 29 points last season, but with a lack of offensive opportunities (three shots on goal during the streak), that appears to be his ceiling. On the plus side, the American winger has 12 hits in his last six games and is on pace to at least match 2016-2017's total (217).
