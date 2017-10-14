Jets' Adam Lowry: Ruled out Saturday
Lowry is dealing with an upper-body injury that will prevent him from playing in Saturday's home tilt against the Hurricanes, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The industrious flanker has had a rough go of it to start the new campaign. He hasn't factored into any scoring plays and has misfired on nine shot attempts through four games. This injury won't help his cause in the fantasy realm, but fortunately he's labeled day-to-day and the ailment doesn't appear to be serious.
