Jets' Adam Lowry: Scheduled for hearing Monday
Lowry will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety regarding his boarding of Calgary's Oliver Kylington during Saturday's game.
Lowry was assessed a boarding minor during the game, but it easily could've been ruled a check from behind and a game misconduct. It appears the 26-year-old center could be in line for a suspension pending the official ruling of the DOPS, in which case the Jets would need to recall an additional forward from AHL Manitoba.
