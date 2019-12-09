Jets' Adam Lowry: Scores goal in win
Lowry scored a goal on two shots against the Ducks on Sunday.
With his goal, Lowry broke out of a nine-game goalless streak dating back to Nov. 14 versus Florida. The St. Louis native should continue to anchor the Jets' third line but without a spot on the power play, he won't offer much in terms of consistent fantasy value.
