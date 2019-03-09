Lowry, who served a two-game suspension for high-sticking, potted his ninth goal of the year in an 8-1 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.

The goal, the 50th of his career, came with 19 seconds left in the third period, as Lowry didn't want to be left out of the fun his teammates enjoyed throughout the game. Lowry has 18 points in 63 games this season, but he has also tossed 186 hits. The physical center is skating on the third line, so his chances to produce offense remain limited, as does his fantasy appeal.