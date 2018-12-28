Lowry scored his team's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday.

Lowry scored in his return following a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old has recorded just six goals and 11 points in 35 games this season, making him a risky fantasy option outside of deeper formats. A lack of power-play opportunities is a big reason for Lowry's standing as an iffy fantasy play, as the young forward has averaged just four seconds of PP time per game in 2018-19.