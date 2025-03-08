Lowry scored an unassisted goal in Friday's 6-1 win against New Jersey.

Lowry scored the first of three goals in the third period for Winnipeg. The 31-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 28 points, 78 shots on target and 107 hits in 56 games this season. Lowry has goals in back-to-back games and is two points away from reaching the 30-point mark for the third season in-a-row. Lowry's career-high in points of 36 is within reach this season if he can consistently produce offensively for Winnipeg down the stretch. Winnipeg's third-line center has some value in deeper leagues and has added value in the banger league format with triple-digit hits.