Lowry scored a goal on two shots, helping the Jets' to a 2-1 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Lowry fired home a one-timer pass from Morgan Barron on a 2-on-1 while short-handed to give the Jets a 2-0 lead. This goal was Lowry's second goal in his last three games and his third point in his last five. On the season, Lowry has 10 goals and 30 points in 72 games.