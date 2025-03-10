Lowry scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 31-year-old playmaker has been effective and efficient in recent games, because aside from the fact that he's found the twine in three straight contests, he's done it with just four shots on goal. Lowry's upside as a fantasy weapon is limited due to his bottom-six role, but he's having a solid season by his standards. He's recorded 14 goals and 15 assists across 57 contests this season, and he's two goals away from establishing a new career-high mark in that category. He's also one point away from establishing a new personal-best mark.