Lowry (hip) will make his season debut Tuesday against the Kings.

Lowry has spent the start of the year recovering from hip surgery that he underwent in late May, but he'll be able to return to the lineup Tuesday for the first time in the 2025-26 campaign. The 32-year-old will likely handle a third-line center role for the Jets now that he's healthy, but it's possible that he pushes Jonathan Toews for a spot in the top six at some point.