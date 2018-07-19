Jets' Adam Lowry: Secures new deal
Lowry inked a three-year, $8.75 million contract with Winnipeg on Thursday.
Despite being limited to just 45 games due to injury, Lowry still managed to crack the 20-point threshold last season. With Paul Stastny moving on, the 24-year-old Lowry figures to take over the third-line center gig. If he can stay healthy, the St. Louis native should be able to challenge for 30-plus points during the upcoming campaign.
