Lowry inked a three-year, $8.75 million contract with Winnipeg on Thursday.

Despite being limited to just 45 games due to injury, Lowry still managed to crack the 20-point threshold last season. With Paul Stastny moving on, the 24-year-old Lowry figures to take over the third-line center gig. If he can stay healthy, the St. Louis native should be able to challenge for 30-plus points during the upcoming campaign.