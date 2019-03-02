Jets' Adam Lowry: Set for league hearing
Lowry will face a league hearing Saturday for his high-sticking/slashing infraction against Nashville forward Filip Forsberg in Friday's game.
An on-ice official sent Lowry to the penalty box -- two minutes for high-sticking -- during the third period, but the NHL's player safety department will take a closer look at the play to determine whether supplemental discipline is warranted. Lowry has 185 hits and 31 PIM through 62 games this season, but he's not known as a dirty player.
