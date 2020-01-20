Lowry (upper body) will be sidelined for at least a month, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Lowry's absence will stretch an already thin center position for the Jets, as the team is still without Mark Letestu (illness) and Bryan Little (ear). With Lowry out of action, Gabriel Bourque figures to be the most likely replacement on the third line while Jansen Harkins slots into the lineup. Given his expected timeline, Lowry should be designated for injured reserve in the coming days.