Lowry logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Lowry set up Mason Appleton's empty-net goal in the third period. While he's not an explosive scorer, Lowry has been pretty steady in a third-line role. The 29-year-old has three goals and two assists in his last six games, and he's up to eight points, 17 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-5 rating in 12 contests overall. Two of his three goals this season have been shorthanded markers, and he's added a power-play assist, so he's seeing time in all situations.