Lowry logged an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Lowry cut off an exit pass from the Oilers and found Josh Morrissey at the point for the game-tying goal just 16 seconds after Blake Wheeler had gotten the Jets within one. The 28-year-old Lowry's assist was his first point in three playoff games -- he's added six shots and 16 hits in a third-line role. The Missouri native posted 24 points, 161 hits and 81 shots in 52 regular-season outings.