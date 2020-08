Lowry notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Lowry set up Andrew Copp for the first goal of the game, but that was all there was for the Jets. The 27-year-old Lowry managed a career-low 10 points in 49 contests during the regular season. Most fantasy managers won't have need for the 27-year-old center, except in formats which count faceoffs.