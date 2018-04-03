Lowry had a pair of assists, scoring for the third time in four games, as his side earned a 6-5 win over Ottawa on Monday.

This was the first time Lowry has broken 15 minutes of ice time since Jan. 5, but that could also be in part because the Jets held a 3-0 lead and were able to control the rest of the contest. Still, there's a chance Lowry might have earned some trust from coach Paul Maurice that he's back to full strength. He's worth monitoring moving forward.