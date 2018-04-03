Jets' Adam Lowry: Sets up two goals
Lowry had a pair of assists, scoring for the third time in four games, as his side earned a 6-5 win over Ottawa on Monday.
This was the first time Lowry has broken 15 minutes of ice time since Jan. 5, but that could also be in part because the Jets held a 3-0 lead and were able to control the rest of the contest. Still, there's a chance Lowry might have earned some trust from coach Paul Maurice that he's back to full strength. He's worth monitoring moving forward.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...