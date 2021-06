Lowry provided a short-handed goal and seven hits in Wednesday night's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1 of Round 2.

Opening the scoring for the Jets, Lowry snuck a break-away pass short-handed through the pads of Carey Price to leave the team within one. The 28-year-old has been a physical presence for Winnipeg, garnering 31 hits in just five games along with three points and nine shots. Lowry had 24 points in 52 games this regular season for the Jets, along with 161 hits.