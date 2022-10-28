Lowry scored a shorthanded goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Lowry tallied late in the first period to keep things from getting out of hand for the Jets. He also helped out on a Nate Schmidt go-ahead goal in the second period. Lowry's offense isn't a huge part of his game, but he's picked up five points in his last five outings after opening the year with two scoreless efforts. The 29-year-old has logged 15 hits, 12 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating while centering the third line.