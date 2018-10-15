Lowry posted a team-high six hits in Sunday's 3-1 home win over the Hurricanes.

Lowry is able to deliver an abundance of hits thanks to his 6-foot-5, 210-pound frame, but even though he missed the scoresheet in this latest contest, the left-shooting center is still capable of making noise in the attacking zone. Last season, the middle-six contributor put up eight goals and 13 assists in just 45 regular-season contests. Lowry only has one goal as his lone point through five games, but he should round into form soon enough.