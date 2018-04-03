Jets' Adam Lowry: Sitting out Tuesday
Lowry will take Tuesday's game against the Canadiens off to rest minor issues, Mitchell Clinton of Jets TV reports.
Coach Paul Maurice relayed Tuesday that he would give everyone who is not 100 percent healthy a day off against the Canadiens and it appears Lowry will take advantage of that opportunity. However, he's expected to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's affair against the Flames.
